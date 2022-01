Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port '03 – Dessert Wine Fortified/Dessert

95-100 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Quinta do Vesuvio Vintage Port is big and burly; masses of fruit and tannin; full blackstrap Port; mouthpuckering tannins; one of the best of the vintage.