Dry Sack – Solera Especial 15 Year Oloroso Sherry

A complex Sherry, the 15 year old Dry Sack exhibits a dark, almost mahagony color; full-bodied; concentrated, faintly sweet (mostly dry) profile; a great after dinner wine.