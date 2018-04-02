Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Ca' del Solo Moscato del Solo '02 – Dessert Wine Fortified/Dessert
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A gustatory delight, the Ca' del Solo Moscato is a fresh, lively, aromatic blend of three different Muscat varietals; made from the Piemontese model, this is the perfect choice for summer fruits.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos