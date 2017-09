Main & Geary

This truly elegant wine is well-balanced, with delicate floral aromas. On the tongue, there are strong fruit flavors like cherry, and strawberry, followed by notes of spice. Main & Geary Rosé of Pinot Noir pairs well with veal, pork, and rich fish like salmon and tuna.

