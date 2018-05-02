Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Veuve du Vernay – Brut Rosé
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Verve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!
More By Veuve Du Vernay
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos