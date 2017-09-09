Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut Gold Label '08
Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml
You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Verve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!
Brand/companyveuve clicquot ponsardin
Regionchampagne
SkuSW-V80187-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylebrut
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine