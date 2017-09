Taltarni Sparkling Wine Brut Tache

Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml | Starts at $ 26.22

90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Picture perfect with pinpoint precision, the non-vintage Taltarni Brut Tache, the French word for "stained," offers delicate strawberry aromas and a smooth palate; try with sushi.

