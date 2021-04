Beringer – Sparkling White Zinfandel

86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Sweet and pink, the non-vintage Beringer Sparkling White Zinfandel is a nifty, easy drinking wine; tasty and soft, a good wine with braised pork chops with a fruit compote.