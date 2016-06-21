Luca Paretti Røsa
Home/Champagne & Sparkling/Sparkling Rosé/Luca Paretti Røsa

Luca Paretti Røsa

Spumante Rosé | 750 ml
The intoxicating aroma of wild berries with notes of lilac and wild rose complement the subtle and sweet taste. 12% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuSW-LUCPR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

You May Also Like