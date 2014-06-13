Je T'aime
Home/Champagne & Sparkling/Sparkling Rosé/Je T'aime

Je T'aime

Brut Rosé | 750 ml
France. A bouquet of fresh raspberry and strawberry with a bright, fresh fruit lead. 12% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuSW-JETAIME-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

You May Also Like