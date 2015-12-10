Charles De Fere
Charles De Fere

Rosé | 750 ml
France. Fresh and fruity nose with aromas of ripe red berries. Fresh fruit flavors seduce the palate. 12% ABV
SkuSW-CHADRSÉ-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine