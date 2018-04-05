Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
La Marca Prosecco

La Marca Prosecco – 3 pack

This sparkling wine is pale, golden straw in color. Bubbles are full textured and persistent. On the nose the wine brings fresh citrus with hints of honey and white floral notes. The flavor is fresh and clean, with ripe citrus, lemon, green apple, and touches of grapefruit, minerality, and some toast. The finish is light, refreshing, and crisp.

