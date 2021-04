Mas Fi – Brut Cava Sparkling Wine

88 PTS BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The NV Mas Fi Brut Cava is clean, stylish and easy to like, this has apple and green herb aromas; good weight and mouth feel; papaya and baked apple flavors.