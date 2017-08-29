Louis Roederer Cristal 2009

Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml

2009 VINTAGE ONLY; 97 PTS, WINE ENTHUSIAST - "The latest incarnation of this famous Champagne now comes from Roederer's own vineyards, a good portion of which are run on biodynamic lines. This still-young wine has great depth and richness, a beautiful balance between ripe fruit and crisp texture that make it alive, crisp and bright. As it matures, it will deepen and become even more intense."

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability