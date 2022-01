Langlois-Chateau Brut Rose Cremant – Champagne/Sparkling

750 ml From $ 25.69 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

88 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The nv Langlois-Chateau Brut Rose Cremant is a full-bodied and ripe sparkling rose; strong wild strawberry flavors; very fruity character; sense of structure.