JaM Cellars – Toast Sparkling

Rich, bold, and luscious, Toast Sparkling wine is a celebration in your glass, any day of the week. Made with traditional Méthode Champenoise techniques, but in an easy-to-love Californian style. You get juicy aromas of honeydew, white peach, and orange blossom followed by tastes of tropical pineapple, honeydew, and a light toastiness.