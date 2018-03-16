High Life – The Champagne of Beers
Bright, bubbly beer in a bottle was more of a luxury, like Champagne. So when Miller High Life was introduced in 1903, Miller Brewing Co. (now part of MillerCoors) made sure that connection was clear — starting with the bottle. High Life has almost always come in a Champagne-shaped bottle with sloping shoulders. This easy-drinking beer is perfect for an afternoon with friends.
