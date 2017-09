Poema Brut Cava

Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml | Starts at $ 16.52

91 PTS I-WINEREVIEW.COM. The Poema Sparkling Brut has a foamy mousse and a fine bead; reveals a lovely, creamy mouth feel and flavors of pears, citrus and toast; finishes dry with lingering fruit.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability