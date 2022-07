Dom Pérignon – Vintage Brut Champagne Gift Set with Two Flutes

96 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '02 Dom Perignon is at first intensely floral, then ripe apricots, passion fruit and peaches emerge. In the glass the flavors turn decidedly riper and almost tropical.