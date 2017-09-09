Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut 375ML

Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 375 ml | Starts at $ 33.59

You see rappers in music videos drinking it. You see models on Instagram popping bottles of it in the club. You see celebrities toasting with it on yachts. Verve Clicquot Champagne is what success tastes like, which also happens to taste like musky orchard fruits with dried fig, smokey pear and nectarine. Cheers!

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability