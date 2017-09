Toad Hollow Risque Sparkling Wine

Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml | Starts at $ 17.45

Risqu? is a crisp and fruity sparkling wine with low alcohol (6%) and a delicate sweetness made from 100% Mauzac. The taste is crisp and fruity with nice acidity and a touch of natural sweetness.

