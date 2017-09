Pommery Champagne Pops Rose

Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 187 ml | Starts at $ 21.63

Bright and bubbly, the Pommery Pops Rose Champagne is a perfect charmer of a wine; excellent red fruit flavors and lots of life on the palate; make this one the life of your party!

