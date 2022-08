Piper-Heidsieck – Brut

92 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '00 Piper-Heidsieck Brut is rich and toasty, in a lush, round style. Coffee, graphite, peach and citrus flavors are wrapped up in a creamy texture.