Perrier-Jouët Champagne Belle Epoque '02 – Brut Champagne/Sparkling

94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '02 Perrier-Jouet Cuvee Belle Epoque has hints of burnt sugar and toffee, along with notes of apple pie, bread dough, cream and candied lemon peel; long smoke-tinged finish.