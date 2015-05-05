Louis De Sacy
Home/Champagne & Sparkling/Brut/Louis De Sacy

Louis De Sacy

Brut Originel | 750 ml | Starts at $41.99
This Brut Originel has fruity aromas bolstered by long-lasting freshness. 12% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuSW-LDSORG-BRT
Size750 ml
Type/varietalChampagne & Sparkling Wine

You May Also Like