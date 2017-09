Heidsieck Monopole Blue Top Brut

Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml | Starts at $ 46.99

91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Heidsiech Monopole Blue Top NV Brut is well-defined and energetic, with racy acidity; fresh cut apple, black cherry, candied lemon zest; fresh, minerally finish.

