Domaine Laurier – Brut
Using the traditional methode champenoise process to make champagne, results in a sparkling wine that has that wonderful, toasty aroma and fine bead. Domaine Laurier also preserves the nuances provided by the Chardonnay grape so that the champagne has the added fruit, depth, and complexity that are hallmarks of Chardonnay wines.
- 11 months ago
Decent cheap-ish bubs for mimosasProbably wouldn’t drink this by itself, but it gets the job done in mimosas. I’ve had worse.Kristen H. - Verified buyer