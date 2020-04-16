Domaine Laurier – Brut

Using the traditional methode champenoise process to make champagne, results in a sparkling wine that has that wonderful, toasty aroma and fine bead. Domaine Laurier also preserves the nuances provided by the Chardonnay grape so that the champagne has the added fruit, depth, and complexity that are hallmarks of Chardonnay wines.