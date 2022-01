Dom St Vincent Sparkling Brut – Brut Champagne/Sparkling

88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A nice brunch or celebration wine, the soft-spoken Domaine St Vincent serves a steady diet of core fruit flavors with a hint of cream; layered and smooth in the aftertaste.