Beringer Sparkling White Zinfandel

Brut Champagne/Sparkling | 750 ml | Starts at $ 14.69

86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Sweet and pink, the non-vintage Beringer Sparkling White Zinfandel is a nifty, easy drinking wine; tasty and soft, a good wine with braised pork chops with a fruit compote.

