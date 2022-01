Astoria Prosecco Lounge – Brut Champagne/Sparkling

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine, user-friendly Prosecco the non-vintage Astoria is a smooth, clean, off dry white; a light bubbly, this a great appetizer wine as a prelude to a large gathering.