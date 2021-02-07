Barefoot Bubbly – Pink Moscato
Ah, Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato... a deliciously sweet champagne with amazing scents of red tree fruit, fresh berries, mandarin and jasmine, and the flavors of cherry, raspberry, pomegranate this moscato is bound to please. Perfect for any celebration that involves sweet treats, and minimal cleanup..
- 1 month ago
Super sweet! Love.I’m an embarrassing wine drinker but this is my favorite.Jenn S. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
OmgGoodGabriel R. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
I felt great!It wasn’t to strong or to sweet and I liked how I felt!Hazel G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
LovelyAwesome and cheapRyli D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
NiceLove itNina I. - Verified buyer