Barefoot Bubbly

Barefoot Bubbly – Pink Moscato

Ah, Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato... a deliciously sweet champagne with amazing scents of red tree fruit, fresh berries, mandarin and jasmine, and the flavors of cherry, raspberry, pomegranate this moscato is bound to please. Perfect for any celebration that involves sweet treats, and minimal cleanup..

  • 1 month ago

    Super sweet! Love.

    I’m an embarrassing wine drinker but this is my favorite.
    Jenn S. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Omg

    Good
    Gabriel R. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    I felt great!

    It wasn’t to strong or to sweet and I liked how I felt!
    Hazel G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Lovely

    Awesome and cheap
    Ryli D. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Nice

    Love it
    Nina I. - Verified buyer