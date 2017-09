Tormaresca Torcicoda Primitivo

Chianti | case | Starts at $ 240.78

12 Bottle Case. Wine Advocate ReviewRated 90 Characteristic varietal aromas of red fruits, complemented by notes of vanilla and strong, licorice spices. The palate is soft and silky, with good body and acidity. Rich, mouth-coating tannins are accentuated by a long, lasting finish.

