Stag's Leap Petite Sirah

Petite Sirah | case | Starts at $ 387.98

12 Bottle Case. The generous blackberry and black raspberry flavors are powerful, yet supported by lovely cinnamon, clove and cedar baking spice notes from the oak aging. Beautiful freshness and mouthwatering acidity which runs throughout the wine, making it unbelievably soft with restrained tannins and a generous lengthy finish.

