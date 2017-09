Sbragia Family Cabernet Andolsen

Cabernet Sauvignon | case | Starts at $ 227.9

12 Bottle Case. A harmonious expression of dark fruits and subtle nuances from 12 months of French and American oak aging. Aromas of tobacco, cola, plum and clove. Wildberries and molasses flavors are complemented by white pepper, anise and clove flavors on the spicy lingering finish.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability