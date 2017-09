Santa Ema Cabernet Reserve

Cabernet Sauvignon | case | Starts at $ 175.98

12 Bottle Case. Deep violet to ruby-red in color, this Cabernet Sauvignon is elegant, sophisticated, and complex with fruity notes that blend cherries, prunes, tobacco, and roasted coffee. Well-rounded and very well structured with ripe tannins and plenty of texture.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability