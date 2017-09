Ravenswood Teldeschi

Zinfandel | case

12 Bottle Case. Connoisseurs' Guide to California Wine ReviewRated 91. Powerful aromas of black cherries, coffee, caramel, and vanilla as well as other sweet dark fruit scents, combine to create the classic character of a great Zinfandel. Rich flavors of sweet cherry liqueur, vanilla, and smoke lead to a ripe, dense, long, and bright fruit finish.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability