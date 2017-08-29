Qupe Central Coast
Syrah/Shiraz | case | Starts at $212.78
12 Bottle Case. VinoUS Media ReviewRated 90+Inky purple. A blend of 12 different vineyards on the Central Coast blending cool & warm climates. The wine is consistently appealing with juicy, ripe berry flavors enhanced by spicy pepper aromatics and a smoky finish. It is well structured with crisp acidity from the cool climate and juicy fruit qualities from the warmer regions.
Get this delivered
SkuCW-Q41162-CASE
Sizecase
Type/varietalCases of Wine