Noble Vines 667

Pinot Noir | case | Starts at $ 175.98

12 Bottle Case. Exhibits appealing aromas of black cherry, plum and a hint of bittersweet cocoa. Plush tannins and velvety acidity support core flavors of ripe Bing cherry, juicy plum and delicate hints of soft, toasty oak.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability