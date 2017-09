Noble Vines 337

Cabernet Sauvignon | case | Starts at $ 175.98

12 Bottle Case. Dominated on the nose by black fruits, blueberries, liquorice and cola notes. It offers hints of cedar, vanilla and cigar box from the oak. On the palate, this strong wine presents deep, rich fruit flavors and is well complemented with softer tannins.

