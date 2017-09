Napa Cellars

Pinot Noir | case

12 Bottle Case. Rich layers of homemade cherry pie including aromas of ripe bing cherries, graham crackers and baking spices. Velvety flavors glide over the palate with long, lasting fruit and spice characteristics. The wine ends with firm, ripe tannins and a malt and toffee finish.

