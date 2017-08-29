Mollydooker "Carnival of Love"
Home/Cases of Wine/Mollydooker "Carnival of Love"

Mollydooker "Carnival of Love"

Syrah/Shiraz | case | Starts at $815.78
12 Bottle Case. Layers of expresso, raisin and chocolate intermixed with toasty vanilla oak.
Get this delivered
SkuCW-M80800-CASE
Sizecase
Type/varietalCases of Wine