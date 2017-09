Ladoucette Pouilly-Fume

Rhone | case | Starts at $ 387.98

12 Bottle Case. The nose develops a natural range of subtle floral and earthy green plant aromas such as acacia, ferns, peppermint and white nettles. Notes of stony minerals and lemon give the wine a beautiful structure balanced by a fruity roundness, with a finish marked by hints of citrus fruits.

