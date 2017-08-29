Geyser Peak Reserve Alexandre

Meritage | case | Starts at $ 387.98

12 Bottle Case.While the work performed in the vineyard remains paramount to wine quality and style, it is through blending that the winemaker's art and message are interpreted. Bordeaux grape varieties are prized both for the remarkable concentration and depth of which they are capable as well as for the elegance and subtlety each contributes to a blend. Meritage wines honor the rich tradition and heritage of these grapes and provide a category and canvas where winemakers demonstrate that the whole is far greater than the sum of the parts.

