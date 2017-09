Geyser Peak Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon | case | Starts at $ 194.38

12 Bottle Case. Forward fruit characters of black cherry and blackberry dominate the aromas, with underlying grace notes of dark chocolate and black pepper. Bright fruit is nicely supported by a restrained oak character. The palate is rich, round and lush, seamlessly pairing the cherry and berry fruit with a hint of spice and vanilla.

