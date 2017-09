Colosi

Nero D'Avola | case

12 Bottle Case.Nero d'Avola is the most important red wine grape in Sicily, and is one of Italy's most important indigenous varieties. Dark ruby red, with intense fruit aromas especially cherries. Dry, full-bodied, warm wine and youthful. Perfect with red meats cooked any style, pasta with tomato sauce and aged cheese.

