Casillero del Diablo

Carmenere | case | Starts at $ 152.98

12 Bottle Case. Bright, dark plum.Nose: Appealing ripe cherries, blackcurrant and black plums with a touch of vanilla and toasted oak.Taste: Medium bodied with soft and friendly tannins. Hints of plums and cherries generously framed by toasted American oak.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability