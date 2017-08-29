Capezzana Carmignano

Red Blend | case | Starts at $ 295.98

12 Bottle Case. James Suckling ReviewRated 93This is polished and beautiful with flower, dark fruit and stone character. Full body, integrated tannins and a refined and persistent finish. Some black truffle character in the aftertaste. Classy wine. Cabernet and sangiovese. Better in 2015.Wine Tasting NotesIts ruby red color becomes amber with age, and has an aroma that is earthy, fruity, and spicy. On the palate it is soft with dense, sweet tannins, well balanced acidity thats harmonious with both texture and body giving it a long, persistent finish, fruity with small red fruits and spicy tones.

