Beringer Napa Valley

Pinot Noir | case | Starts at $ 259.18

12 Bottle Case. Wine Tasting NotesAromas of baked red berries, cocoa and rose petal are complemented by flavors of cherry, plum and cinnamon. The wine's silky tannins and good acidity are nicely balanced by a rich, juicy fruit core.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability