Andeluna – Malbec

750 ml From $ 31.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Made in Uco Valley, Argentina, Andeluna is cleverly named after the gorgeous environment in which it’s made. Surrounded by the Andes Mountains and the magnificent Argentine moon, the creators crafted the name Andeluna. It’s bright violet color makes it great for mixing in punch or batch cocktails, while it’s lush and juicy flavors make it more than suitable for solo sipping. A magical malbec made in the light of the moon, perfect for sipping under the stars.