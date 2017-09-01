Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Andeluna

Often Bought With

Saucey

Andeluna – Malbec

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Made in Uco Valley, Argentina, Andeluna is cleverly named after the gorgeous environment in which it’s made. Surrounded by the Andes Mountains and the magnificent Argentine moon, the creators crafted the name Andeluna. It’s bright violet color makes it great for mixing in punch or batch cocktails, while it’s lush and juicy flavors make it more than suitable for solo sipping. A magical malbec made in the light of the moon, perfect for sipping under the stars.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

0 Based on 0 Reviews
5 ★
0% 
0
4 ★
0% 
0
3 ★
0% 
0
2 ★
0% 
0
1 ★
0% 
0
Write a Review

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!