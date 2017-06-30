Xo, G
Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $17.45
Like a stroll through the Italian countryside on a bright summer day, this wine is everything a Pinot Grigio should be... Light, with an aroma of citrus, mango and peach, and a crisp, lemony finish. The ideal food wine, it pairs perfectly with anything you'd squeeze a little lemon on. Salads? Check. Seafood? Absolutely. It's delish with milder cheeses, too.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyXo, G Winery
RegionItaly
SkuWW-X82774-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalwhite wine